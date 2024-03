The Mariners reassigned Poppen to minor-league camp, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Poppen appeared in two games for the Mariners this spring, surrendering just one hit while striking out three batters, but he will be removed from big-league camp nonetheless. Poppen logged a 6.33 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over 58.1 innings in Triple-A last season and will presumably begin the season in Tacoma.