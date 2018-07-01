The Indians released Morimando (shoulder) on Sunday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the Indians' 40-man roster for lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Columbus prior to Cleveland's game Sunday in Oakland. Morimando hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2016 and was limited to five starts for Columbus this season before being shut down in early May with a sore left shoulder. Morimando has yet to return to the mound and will need to prove his health in workouts before signing with another team.

