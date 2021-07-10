Morimando was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Morimando spent a single day on the Marlins' roster but was quite effective in his lone appearance, tossing five scoreless innings of relief. His reward will be to be removed from the 40-man roster entirely, with Preston Guilmet's contract getting selected in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Marlins' Shawn Morimando: Shuts down Atlanta as bulk reliever•
-
Marlins' Shawn Morimando: Contract selected by Miami•
-
Marlins' Shawn Morimando: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Shawn Morimando: Called up by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Shawn Morimando: Sent to minors camp•
-
Blue Jays' Shawn Morimando: Will pitch in AFL•