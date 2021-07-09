Morimando had his contract selected by the Marlins on Friday.
The left-hander stuck around in the organization after being designated for assignment by Miami in late May, and he'll now receive another big-league opportunity. Morimando appeared in only one game for the Marlins and has a 4.87 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB across 44.1 innings (nine starts) at Triple-A this season. He could provide some length behind opener Anthony Bass on Friday after scheduled starter Zach Thompson (illness) was scratched.