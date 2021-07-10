Morimando didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-0 loss to Atlanta, giving up three hits and four walks over five scoreless innings of relief. He struck out five.

The southpaw was the only Miami pitcher to be at all effective on the night as he tossed 52 of 90 pitches for strikes behind opener Anthony Bass. Given how banged-up the team's rotation is, this effort as a bulk reliever could earn Morimando more work after the All-Star break, but his career numbers in a limited sample in the majors (8.71 ERA, 2.52 WHIP in 10.1 innings) and even his performance at Triple-A this season (4.87 ERA, 1.52 WHIP in 44.1 IP) aren't encouraging.