Morimando has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Morimando was DFA'd on Saturday despite tossing five scoreless relief innings in Friday's loss to Atlanta. He didn't attract any interest on the waiver wire, so he'll remain in the Miami system going forward, though now without a spot on the 40-man roster. Morimando will resume his Triple-A campaign with a 6.35 ERA and 2.12 WHIP.