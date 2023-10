Bracho elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bracho appeared in five games for the Reds in 2023, giving up three runs through 7.1 innings while striking out six batters and walking six. He didn't have much success in Triple-A, posting a 5.51 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 50.2 frames, and he'll now look to latch on with another organization.