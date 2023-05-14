Cincinnati selected the contract of Bracho from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.
Bracho is one of a handful of reinforcements for the Cincinnati bullpen. The reliever last pitched in the majors for Atlanta in 2022 with a 6.23 ERA over 4.1 innings.
