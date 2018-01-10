Taylor Jungmann: Released by Milwaukee
Jungmann was released by the Brewers on Wednesday, in order to make room for Boone Logan on the 40-man roster.
In addition, the team stated that Jungmann was "granted his release to pursue an opportunity in Japan." The 29-year-old former first round pick of the Brewers, Jungmann only appeared in 30 major-league games for the club since being drafted in 2011, and spent a majority of last season with Triple-A Colorado Springs. He faired well with the Sky Sox, posting a 2.59 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 90.1 innings, but only pitched in one game for the Brewers in 2017.
