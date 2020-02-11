Rangers' Taylor Jungmann: Inks minors deal with Rangers
Jungmann signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.
Jungmann's big-league career lasted three seasons with the Brewers from 2015-17, recording a 4.54 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 126:65 K:BB across 146.2 total innings. The 30-year-old spent the last two years pitching in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan for the Yomiuri Giants. Jungmann will report to Texas' minor league camp this spring and work towards earning a spot in the Rangers' bullpen moving forward.
