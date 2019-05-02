Tigers' Beau Burrows: On minor-league IL
Burrows was placed on the minor-league injured list due to shoulder inflammation, Brian Buckey of The Toledo Blade reports.
Manager Doug Mientkiewicz downplayed the severity of the injury, noting that Burrows underwent an MRI that revealed no "major" or "structural" damage. The skipper expects Burrows to be back in action in about a week. Prior to landing on the shelf, Burrows posted a 5.32 ERA and 26:11 K:BB in five starts (23.2 innings).
