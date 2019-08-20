Burrows will be shut down for the rest of 2019 due to a left oblique strain, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Burrows started 15 games for Triple-A Toledo prior to suffering the injury, posting a 5.51 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with a 61:32 K:BB over 65.1 innings. He's expected to be healthy for the start of spring training, per Waldon.