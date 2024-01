The Tigers claimed Sweet off waivers from the Giants on Thursday.

Sweet has done some bouncing around since last August, going from the Mariners to the Athletics to the Giants and now to the Tigers via waivers. The 27-year-old reliever held a 10.38 ERA in seven appearances in 2023 in his first taste of the majors, but posted a 2.25 ERA and 57:11 K:BB over 44 frames in the minors last season. He'll look to fill a middle relief role in Detroit.