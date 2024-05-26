Triple-A Toledo reinstated Hill (lat) from its 7-day injured list May 23 and assigned him to Double-A Erie.

Hill attended big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee but never built much momentum for a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day bullpen after suffering a right lat strain in mid-February. He remained out of action until he started an extended rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on April 12. Over 13 outings with Lakeland spanning 17.2 innings, Hill posted a 5.60 ERA and 1.64 WHIP before he was cleared to head to Erie. He debuted for the Double-A affiliate Friday, giving up two unearned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over one inning out of the bullpen.