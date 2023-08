Detroit optioned Hill to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 27-year-old right-hander heads back to the farm to clear out a 26-man roster spot for Joey Wentz, who is expected to serve as the Tigers' bulk pitcher Wednesday versus the Yankees. Hill has been lit up for 20 runs -- 16 earned -- in 15.2 big-league innings this season.