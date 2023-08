Hill was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hill has a 9.88 ERA over 13.2 big-league frames this season but has been in the minors since early July. The 27-year-old also hasn't been particularly effective at Triple-A this year with a 4.54 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 53:25 K:BB over 37.2 innings.