Urshela (hamstring) could join Triple-A Toledo this week to begin a rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Urshela remained with the Tigers for Monday's series opener in Cleveland and was spotted doing some pregame running on the field in what McCosky describes as a potential final test before the third baseman is cleared for a rehab assignment. Before landing on the 10-day injured list April 20, Urshela slashed .298/.310/.333 over 58 plate appearances with the Tigers.