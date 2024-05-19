Urshela went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Urshela just returned from the injured list Thursday after missing about a month due to a hamstring injury, and these were his first hits since returning, pushing his season average up to a solid .290. The 32-year-old should continue to start most days at third base, though the team will likely find him regular off days to ensure he stays healthy. Matt Vierling is the top option to start at the hot corner when Urshela is on the bench.