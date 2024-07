Urshela went 1-for-1 with a game-winning, two-run home run in Saturday's 11-9, 10-inning win over the Dodgers.

Urshela started the day on the bench, but he ended up capping off a wild comeback win for the Tigers with a walk-off shot, his fourth home run of the season. The veteran has been heating up lately, as he's batting .351 over his last 10 games with two long balls and eight RBI. He should be a solid if not spectacular fantasy option moving forward.