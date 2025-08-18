Gio Urshela: Cut loose by Athletics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics released Urshela on Sunday.
Urshela will be able to pursue his options on the open market after he cleared waivers upon being designated for assignment Friday. The 33-year-old is regarded as a solid defender at the corner-infield spots, but he provided scarce production with the bat prior to losing his spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster, slashing just .238/.287/.326 over 197 plate appearances.
