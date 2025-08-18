The Athletics released Urshela on Sunday.

Urshela will be able to pursue his options on the open market after he cleared waivers upon being designated for assignment Friday. The 33-year-old is regarded as a solid defender at the corner-infield spots, but he provided scarce production with the bat prior to losing his spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster, slashing just .238/.287/.326 over 197 plate appearances.