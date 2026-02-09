The Twins signed Urshela to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Urshela spent the 2025 season with the Athletics, slashing .238/.287/.326 with zero home runs, 20 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 13:40 BB:K across 197 plate appearances before being designated for assignment in mid-August. Urshela was eventually released days later but never found a home to close out the 2025 campaign. With Minnesota, 34-year-old Urshela will compete for a corner infielder depth job behind Josh Bell, Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee and Kody Clemens.