Urshela will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Urshela will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games while Luis Urias (back) is day-to-day and while Max Muncy (hand) remains on the shelf. Assuming Urias is able to avoid a stint on the injured list and rejoins the lineup in the near future, Urshela will likely fade into more of a part-time role.