The Athletics designated Urshela for assignment Friday.

After slashing .238/.287/.326 with 20 RBI and 10 runs scored through 197 plate appearances on the year, Urshela will lose his place on the Athletics' 26-man and 40-man rosters. He'll be replaced on the big club by Brett Harris, who was recalled from Triple-A on Friday. The A's also claimed Jared Shuster off waivers from the White Sox to round out the 40-man.