Urshela went 3-for-5 with a triple, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.

Urshela is enjoying a solid July, as he's now batting .355 this month. That's allowed the veteran to raise his season batting average to .257. Urshela hit .299 across 62 games in an injury-shortened campaign for the Angels last year, and he's a career .275 hitter over nine MLB seasons, so he could continue to trend upward down the stretch.