Urshela isn't in the Tigers' lineup for Friday's game against Arizona, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Urshela has gone 0-for-6 since returning from the injured list Tuesday, and he'll now get a chance to clear his head Friday. Matt Vierling will fill the open spot at third base and bat fifth.
