Jones is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jones will sit for the first time since May 4, ending a streak of 16 consecutive starts. At this point, Jones' defense seems to be the only thing keeping his playing time safe; he's slashing just .174/.254/.312 (52 wRC+) across 122 plate appearances on the season.

