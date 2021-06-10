Jones cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Jones began the year with a fairly regular role but was optioned to Toledo in late May after hitting .170/.210/.250 with a 40.0 percent strikeout rate through his first 105 plate appearances. He was designated for assignment Sunday, and it's no surprise to see him pass through waivers unclaimed, as a 29-year-old with a career 71 wRC+ at the highest level isn't particularly appealing.
