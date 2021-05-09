Jones is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Jones looks like he could be the odd man out of the Detroit outfield in most games following Nomar Mazara's return from the 10-day injured list Saturday. He'll be on the bench for a second straight day while manager A.J. Hinch rolls out an outfield of Mazara, Robbie Grossman and Akil Baddoo. The righty-hitting Jones should at least play regularly against left-handed pitching while one of Mazara or Baddoo likely sits out on those occasions.