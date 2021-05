Jones went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Royals.

Jones drew a start with southpaw Daniel Lynch on the mound, which shifted Nomar Mazara to the bench. He performed well, but is still hitting just .173/.212/.272 for the season. More importantly, he'll be without consistent playing time as Detroit's standard starting outfield is Mazara, Robbie Grossman and Akil Baddoo.