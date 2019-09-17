Mercer went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Mercer got Detroit on the board in the first inning with his ninth home run of the season, then came around to score again in the sixth. The veteran infielder is slashing a solid .281/.391/.460 this year, though his playing time has dipped a bit in the second half with the rebuilding Tigers getting a look at some younger players.