Single-A Lakeland placed Briceno on the 7-day injured list May 14 with a PCL sprain in his right knee, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Briceno suffered the injury while running the bases during a May 5 game. The catcher/first baseman is without a clear timeline for a return to action. Before getting hurt, the 19-year-old had been slashing .306/.405/.426 across 126 plate appearances with Lakeland.