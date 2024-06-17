Austin Riley 3B ATL Atlanta • #27 • Age: 27 2024 Stats AVG .237 HR 6 OPS .695 AB 219 BB 20 K 57 One of the most disappointing hitters in a season full of them, Austin Riley homered in all three games against the Rays this weekend to lead the Braves' offensive resurgence, going 6 for 10 overall. He hit the ball 101.2 mph on average and struck out only once. Frankly, that's all it should take to restore your faith in him. His plate discipline and exit velocity readings were always fine. What lagged the most, other than the production itself, was his barrel rate, which seemed like it could simply be a matter of him getting his timing down -- and to be fair, he did miss two weeks in the middle of May with an intercostal strain. Well, the timing is down now, and much, much more damage is likely to follow.

Nolan Jones LF COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 26 2024 Stats AVG .196 HR 1 SB 3 AB 102 BB 14 K 39 Speaking of disappointing hitters, Nolan Jones may have topped the list himself in April, striking out in 36 percent of his plate appearances while batting just .170. A knee injury then put him out for long enough to make him an afterthought, but he's back now and already looking more composed at the plate, going 4 for 8 with five walks and two strikeouts in his three games against the Pirates. He credits the work he did with Triple-A hitting coach Jordan Pacheco on his rehab assignment. "As time went on, I started feeling more and more comfortable," Jones told MLB.com. I'm encouraged enough that I'd look to take advantage of what could be a small buy-low window before Jones really catches fire. Remember, he hit .297 with 20 homers, 20 steals and a .931 OPS in 106 games for the Rockies last season.

Heliot Ramos LF SF San Francisco • #17 • Age: 24 2024 Stats AVG .326 HR 8 OPS .965 AB 132 BB 17 K 43 In the span of two weeks, Heliot Ramos has gone from being a curiosity on the waiver wire to an integral part of many Fantasy lineups, particularly given the dearth of offense in the outfield this season. This weekend only helped to solidify his savior standing, seeing him go 7 for 14 with two home runs in a three-game series against the Angels. His 28.5 percent strikeout rate is still reason for pause, but his 93.5 mph average exit velocity is up there with Yordan Alvarez and Marcell Ozuna. His .276 xBA and .550 xSLG would also suggest that he's mostly earned what he's delivered so far.

Hunter Brown SP HOU Houston • #58 • Age: 25 Friday vs. Tigers INN 7 H 5 ER 0 BB 0 K 9 This latest start for Hunter Brown was his most impressive one yet. It's also the one where he threw his four-seam fastball the least, just 16 percent of the time. That's no coincidence. In four starts since Brown began fading his four-seamer for more sinkers and cutters, he has put together a 1.44 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 11.5 K/9, throwing 65 percent of his pitches for strikes compared to just 61 percent previously. The four-seamer remains his most-thrown pitch this season at 38 percent, which tells you how much he was using it before, but it's also by far his worst in terms of average exit velocity (92.8 mph) and batting average against (.327). The 25-year-old was always thought to be a talented pitcher, and he appears to have tweaked his arsenal to maximize that talent.

J.D. Martinez DH NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 36 2024 Stats AVG .293 HR 8 OPS .881 AB 164 BB 16 K 48 Like Austin Riley, J.D. Martinez's plate discipline and exit velocity readings were basically on par with his 2023, when he homered 33 times in just 113 games for the Dodgers. What's different from Riley is that after a four-game stretch in which he went 8 for 13 with three homers and three doubles, Martinez's barrel rate is actually higher than last year and seventh in all of baseball at 18.1 percent. The biggest knock on him last year was that his strikeout rate had ballooned to 31 percent. Well, it's down to 26 percent now. All of this is reason to believe he's back up to speed after signing late in spring training and having to spend the first few weeks playing catch-up against minor-league pitchers. Martinez's DH-only status makes him a difficult fit in some leagues, but his 67 percent roster rate needs to go way up.

Tyler Soderstrom 1B OAK Oakland • #21 • Age: 22 2024 Stats AVG .250 HR 5 OPS .821 AB 84 BB 12 K 31 Tyler Soderstrom always earned high marks as a prospect, but the Athletics seemed to promote him faster than his bat could keep up with. That was certainly the case for his first major-league trial last year when he hit .160 (20 for 125) in 60 games. Things started out much the same this year, with inconsistent playing time helping to keep him down, but all of a sudden, the Athletics have had Soderstrom in the lineup for 11 straight games. And during that time, he's batted .342 (13 for 38) with four homers, a 19 percent strikeout rate, and an average exit velocity of 93 mph. It's a little early to conclude that he's ready to meet the full extent of his potential, but seeing as he's catcher-eligible in CBS Sports leagues, it's worth giving him the benefit of the doubt just for the surplus of at-bats.

Jarred Kelenic LF ATL Atlanta • #24 • Age: 24 2024 Stats AVG .267 HR 6 SB 1 AB 172 BB 10 K 54 Austin Riley may have been the face of the Braves' turnaround this weekend, but Jarred Kelenic saw the biggest tangible benefit. He moved up to the leadoff spot Saturday and Sunday and figures to remain there, at least against right-handers, for as long as Michael Harris is sidelined by a strained hamstring. He seemed to enjoy the higher-profile role, homering in both games and going 4 for 10 between them, and was showing signs of life even before then. He has now hit all six of his home runs in his past 30 games, batting .273 (27 for 99) during that stretch with a reduced strikeout rate (25.7 vs. 29.3 percent) and an improved average exit velocity (90.9 vs. 89.5 mph). Just the move up the lineup is reason to give Kelenic a second look in five-outfielder leagues, and it's not unreasonable to think the 24-year-old hasn't maxed out his potential yet.