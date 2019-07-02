Tigers' Roberto Campos: Gets $3 million from Tigers
Campos agreed to a $3 million deal with the Tigers, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.
With Campos, it is all about his offensive potential. A 16-year-old infielder from Cuba who may end up moving to the outfield, Campos has good plate discipline and plus raw power. He is a bit of a mystery man, as there are no publicly available physical measurements or date of birth, but he will get plenty of hype in dynasty leagues given the fact that he had one of the largest signing bonuses from this year's July 2 international signing class.
