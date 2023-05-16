Elledge was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Tuesday.

Elledge had been designated for assignment by the Mets over the week and has now found a new home. He'll report to Triple-A Toledo for now. Elledge holds a 6.75 ERA and 15:10 K:BB over 14.2 frames at the Triple-A level this season. He last pitched in the majors in 2021.

