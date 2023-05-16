site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Seth Elledge: Claimed by Detroit
RotoWire Staff
May 16, 2023
Elledge was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Tuesday.
Elledge had been designated for assignment by the Mets over the week and has now found a new home. He'll report to Triple-A Toledo for now. Elledge holds a 6.75 ERA and 15:10 K:BB over 14.2 frames at the Triple-A level this season. He last pitched in the majors in 2021.
