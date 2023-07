Elledge elected free agency after clearing waivers Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After being DFA'd by Atlanta on Sunday, Elledge will now look to latch on with another organization. The 27-year-old righty has already played for three franchises this season, recording a 4.66 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 36.2 frames between their Triple-A affiliates, and he hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021.