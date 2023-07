Elledge will be dropped from Atlanta's major-league roster Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Elledge did not make an appearance during his three-day with the NL East leaders, who will be summoning Allan Winans from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his MLB debut in a start Saturday against the Brewers. Elledge hasn't pitched in a major-league game since 2021 and has been with three different organizations this year.