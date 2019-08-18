Reyes will start in left field and lead off in Sunday's game against the Rays.

He'll handle table-setting duties for the fifth straight contest after going 5-for-17 with two extra-base hits and two RBI over the prior four contests. Reyes may not have much longevity both as the Tigers' leadoff man and in an everyday role, as he'll be one of the outfielders most at risk of losing work when Christin Stewart (concussion) is likely reinstated from the 7-day injured list at some point during the upcoming week.