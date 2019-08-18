Tigers' Victor Reyes: Leading off in fifth straight
Reyes will start in left field and lead off in Sunday's game against the Rays.
He'll handle table-setting duties for the fifth straight contest after going 5-for-17 with two extra-base hits and two RBI over the prior four contests. Reyes may not have much longevity both as the Tigers' leadoff man and in an everyday role, as he'll be one of the outfielders most at risk of losing work when Christin Stewart (concussion) is likely reinstated from the 7-day injured list at some point during the upcoming week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...