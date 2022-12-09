Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the American League Central. The outfield depth with the White Sox is lacking, so it looks like a good landing spot for the 28-year-old. Reyes had a .254/.289/.362 batting line in 92 games for Detroit in 2022.