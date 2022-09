Reyes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Reyes will sit for the third time in four games and appears to have lost hold of a near-everyday role in the Detroit outfield after opening September with a .188/.196/.271 slash line through his first 12 games of the month. Akil Baddoo is included in the lineup for the sixth game in a row and looks to have moved ahead of Reyes on the depth chart.