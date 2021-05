Reyes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Reyes had seen an uptick in playing time after Nomar Mazara (abdominal strain) was placed on the injured list April 15, but the 26-year-old appears to have moved into a fourth-outfield role at this point. He'll be on the bench for a third straight game while Detroit rolls out an outfield of Akil Baddoo, JaCoby Jones and Robbie Grossman in the series finale.