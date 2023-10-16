Barrera elected free agency Friday.

Barrera will head to the open market this offseason and will presumably be on the lookout for a minor-league deal. He appeared in six big-league games for St. Louis in 2023 but was outrighted off the 40-man roster in June and finished the campaign at Triple-A Memphis. Over 245 plate appearances with Memphis, the 29-year-old backstop slashed .213/.306/.343 with seven home runs.