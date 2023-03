Barrera (knee) is on the active roster at Triple-A Memphis ahead of their season opener Friday.

Barrera was sidelined due to knee soreness over the final week of the Grapefruit League schedule, but he's ready now to suit up for Memphis and could be a candidate for a quick call-up to St. Louis if Willson Contreras (knee) requires an IL stint. Ivan Herrera, also stationed at Memphis, is another option for fill-in duties. Andrew Knizner opened the year as the No. 2 catcher for the Cardinals.