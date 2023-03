Barrera won't play for the remained of the Grapefruit League schedule due to knee soreness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Barrera had a chance to win the backup catcher job in spring training, but he went 2-for-13 with a double, a home run and two RBI over 12 spring games. Andrew Knizner appears set to open the season as the backup catcher, so there's a good chance Barrera is reassigned to Triple-A Memphis soon. He's on a minor-league and will serve as organizational depth at catcher.