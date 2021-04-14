Simmons was placed on the COVID-19 injured list earlier Wednesday after he tested positive for the coronavirus, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

According to the Twins, Simmons is currently experiencing "very mild symptoms" of the virus, leaving the club optimistic that he'll be able to make a quick recovery. Per MLB's health and safety protocols, players that test positive for the virus are eligible to return after 10 days in quarantine, so Simmons could be able to rejoin the club as soon as April 24. Look for Jorge Polanco to serve as the Twins' primary shortstop while Simmons recovers from the illness.