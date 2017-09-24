Twins' Ervin Santana: Collects 16th win Saturday
Santana (16-8) allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out five over seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers.
Santana was trailing 3-2 before the Twins erupted for eight runs in the top of the eighth inning to help him earn his 16th win of the season. He's allowed five earned runs over his last 18.2 innings covering three starts, and he's been a solid fantasy option down the stretch. He'll make his next start Friday against the Tigers.
