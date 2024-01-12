Harris signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday.
Harris elected to enter free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A earlier in the offseason. The 30-year-old righty made his MLB debut with the Nationals last season, posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through 19.1 frames, and he'll serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Twins.
More News
-
Nationals' Hobie Harris: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Hobie Harris: Sent back to minors•
-
Nationals' Hobie Harris: Making return to majors•
-
Nationals' Hobie Harris: Sent to minors•
-
Nationals' Hobie Harris: Added to roster ahead of opener•
-
Nationals' Hobie Harris: Cracks Opening Day roster•