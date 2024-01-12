Watch Now:

Harris signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday.

Harris elected to enter free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A earlier in the offseason. The 30-year-old righty made his MLB debut with the Nationals last season, posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through 19.1 frames, and he'll serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Twins.

More News