The Nationals optioned Harris to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

He'll turn over his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the Washington bullpen to left-hander Robert Garcia, whom the Nationals claimed off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday. Harris was called up from Rochester on Monday and tossed a scoreless inning in relief during his two-day stay with the big club.