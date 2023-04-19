Moran (0-1) blew a save chance in the 10th inning and took the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Moran was called on to finish the game after Minnesota's top bullpen arms (Jorge Lopez, Griffin Jax, Johan Duran) had been used earlier in a tie game. Moran has struggled this season by allowing six earned runs in seven innings (7.71 ERA). Although he has nine strikeouts, he also has five walks. Moran struggled with walks in the minors before improving his control last season (11% walk rate), so his slow start is a concern.