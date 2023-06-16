Moran (0-2) took the loss in Thursday's 8-4 loss to Detroit. He allowed three runs on three hits with a strikeout over one inning.

Moran allowed surrendered three hits in the fifth inning, highlighted by Javier Baez's two-run triple that tied the game 4-4. The 26-year-old Moran had allowed just one run over his previous 11 appearances (10.2 innings). Thursday's outing was the first time he'd given up more than one run since April 18. Moran's ERA is now up to 4.50 with a 1.43 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB across 28 innings while working in middle relief for the Twins.