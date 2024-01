Topa, Anthony DeSclafani, Gabriel Gonzalez and Darren Bowen were traded from the Mariners to the Twins on Monday in exchange for Jorge Polanco, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Topa appeared in a career-high 75 games during the 2023 season with the Mariners and didn't disappoint. He posted a 2.61 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 61:18 K:BB across 69.0 innings and should be a top candidate to see high-leverage opportunities with Minnesota heading into the 2024 campaign alongside Griffin Jax.